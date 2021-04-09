Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres history

Joe Musgrove ended one of baseball’s most famous droughts Friday night as he hurled the first no-hitter in Padres franchise history.

The right-hander blanked the Rangers 3-0 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove faced just one batter over the minimum (he hit Joey Gallo with a pitch in the fourth inning). He leaned on a sharp breaking ball to rack up 10 strikeouts.

“The slider was the pitch that I felt I could put wherever I wanted today,” he said in a postgame interview with Bally Sports San Diego.

It appeared for a second late in the game that the drought might continue. Rangers catcher Jose Trevino lined sharply to right field, but Padres right fielder Wil Myers raced in and snagged the drive for the final out of the frame.

Musgrove completed the historic no-no three outs later with his 112th pitch of the night, getting Isiah Kiner-Falefa to ground out to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

San Diego began play as a National League expansion club in 1969. It became the lone big league team without a no-hitter when the Mets ended their drought in 2012 courtesy of Johan Santana.

Musgrove, a native of nearby El Cajon, Calif., was making just his second start with the Padres after San Diego acquired him in an offseason trade with the Pirates.

He said in the postgame interview that it was his first no-hitter ever.

“It’s awesome to be able to have it be in a Padres uniform, and for it to be the first one for the franchise, I thought that’s incredible,” he said.

This article will be updated.