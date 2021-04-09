Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres history

One of the strangest and most surprising trivia items in all of sports is no more after Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres franchise history on Friday night.

Musgrove was nearly flawless against the Texas Rangers, striking out 10 hitters and walking none on 112 pitches. He faced just one batter over the minimum, with Joey Gallo’s hit by pitch with two outs in the fourth inning representing the only baserunner the Rangers had all night.

Here’s how Musgrove recorded the final out.