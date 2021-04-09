Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.20% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Olympus Corp. (T:), which rose 4.85% or 107.0 points to trade at 2314.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 3.36% or 135.0 points to end at 4155.0 and Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) was up 2.89% or 10.0 points to 356.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.40% or 3090.0 points to trade at 87890.0 at the close. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.53% or 112.0 points to end at 4312.0 and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.40% or 121.0 points to 4928.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2071 to 1434 and 226 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.36% or 135.0 to 4155.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.19 a new 52-week low.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.37% or 0.22 to $59.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.54% or 0.34 to hit $62.86 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.69% or 12.10 to trade at $1746.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.27% to 109.53, while EUR/JPY rose 0.07% to 130.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25% at 92.300.

