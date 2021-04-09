India Suffers a Coronavirus Second Wave, With Global Impact

“Public behavior and administrative behavior matters,” said Dr. K Sreenath Reddy, the chairman of Public Health Foundation of India. “If we do something for six weeks, or four weeks, and then declare victory and again open the door wide open, then we are in trouble.”

A stricken India will set back the global effort. The government has restricted vaccine exports to the country’s own needs. If inoculations don’t quicken, India would need more than two years to inoculate 70 percent of its population, said Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, with headquarters in Washington and New Delhi.

“India’s size is going to to dominate the global numbers — how the world performs on Covid is going to be very dependent on how India performs on Covid,” Dr. Laxminarayan said. “If it is not over in India, it is not really over in the world.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday played down the possibility of another countrywide lockdown, instead pushing for “micro containment zones.” He said India could contain a second wave with “test, track, treat, and Covid-appropriate behavior.”

Mr. Modi’s officials have blamed mismanagement by state governments, and the population’s flaunting of safety measures such as masks and social distancing, for the new wave.

The roots of India’s crisis lie in the previous one. The coronavirus hit the country hard, and India long held the second largest number of infections after the United States. (It is now behind the United States and Brazil.) The economic blowback of the resulting lockdown was devastating.

Updated April 9, 2021, 9:38 a.m. ET

But the numbers at the time actually understated the first wave, scientists now say, and deaths in India never matched levels of the United States or Britain. Leaders began acting as if the problem had been solved.