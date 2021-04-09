India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.26% By Investing.com

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.26%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.26%, while the index declined 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which rose 5.34% or 44.95 points to trade at 886.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.54% or 21.75 points to end at 636.00 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.55% or 61.45 points to 2471.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.01% or 151.50 points to trade at 4878.00 at the close. UPL Ltd (NS:) declined 2.40% or 15.65 points to end at 635.95 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.16% or 19.85 points to 898.55.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.69% to 636.95, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.51% to settle at 2470.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.37% to close at 1052.65.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.12% to 4873.20 in late trade, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.16% to settle at 6826.05 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.95% to 102.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 941 to 692 and 78 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1595 rose and 1206 declined, while 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cipla Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.34% or 44.95 to 886.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.60% to 19.7850 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.72% or 12.65 to $1745.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.07% or 0.04 to hit $59.64 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.08% or 0.05 to trade at $63.15 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.17% to 74.702, while EUR/INR rose 0.01% to 88.8430.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.267.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

