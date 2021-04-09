India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.26% By Investing.com



India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.26%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.26%, while the index declined 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which rose 5.34% or 44.95 points to trade at 886.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.54% or 21.75 points to end at 636.00 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.55% or 61.45 points to 2471.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.01% or 151.50 points to trade at 4878.00 at the close. UPL Ltd (NS:) declined 2.40% or 15.65 points to end at 635.95 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.16% or 19.85 points to 898.55.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.69% to 636.95, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.51% to settle at 2470.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.37% to close at 1052.65.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.12% to 4873.20 in late trade, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.16% to settle at 6826.05 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.95% to 102.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 941 to 692 and 78 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1595 rose and 1206 declined, while 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cipla Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.34% or 44.95 to 886.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.60% to 19.7850 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.72% or 12.65 to $1745.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.07% or 0.04 to hit $59.64 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.08% or 0.05 to trade at $63.15 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.17% to 74.702, while EUR/INR rose 0.01% to 88.8430.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.267.