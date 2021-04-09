IMF, World Bank urged to aid middle-income country debt distress By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund and World Bank should do more to help address the growing debt challenges of middle-income countries and identify the “root causes of excessive and unsustainable debt,” the institutions’ Development Committee said on Friday.

In a communique, the joint ministerial committee representing members also called on the institutions to assess the impact of climate change on macroeconomic and financial stability.

“We further encourage the (World Bank Group) and IMF to support a measurable impact in the transition to a low-carbon economy, while considering countries’ energy needs and mix, and providing targeted support for the poorest. These efforts will include phasing out of inefficient energy subsidies and other distortive fiscal policies where feasible,” the committee said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR