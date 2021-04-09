Instagram

Expecting a second child with Josh Beech, the former star of ‘90210’ confesses that she grew to hate the moniker she and her husband found immediately after they found out their baby gender.

AceShowbiz –

Pregnant actress Shenae Grimes is struggling to find the perfect name for her unborn son after falling out of love with the moniker she had initially chosen.

The former “90210” star and her husband Josh Beech are expecting a little brother for their two-year-old daughter Bowie Scarlett, but picking out a name has proven to be much harder this time around.

In a new post on her blog The D**n Thing, Grimes confessed she is “genuinely terrified of naming this baby” because she fears she won’t be a fan of the moniker they end up with.

“We actually did land on a name immediately. As soon as we found out the gender, we started talking names and that same day we had one we were sold on,” she explained.

“We told all of our family members and everyone loved it. Then, they started referring to the baby by that name. Big mistake. Um, wait a minute. I know I said it was his name and I liked it when we wrote it on a piece of paper and said it aloud amongst ourselves, but now… not so much.”

“Something about the way it came out of other people’s mouths just felt off,” the actress continued. “I loved it. I loved that everyone else loved it, but I hated hearing them say it. Which would likely become an issue over time.”

“Just as quick as we’d landed on that name, I now wanted to throw it as far away as possible. That was not my child’s name.”

Grimes didn’t share the couple’s top pick, but admitted they are now trying “a few names on for size”, although she hasn’t been sold on any other suggestion to date.

“I’m only about halfway through this pregnancy, so I know I still have months before the decision needs to be made, but I can’t help but feel panicked about it,” she confided.

“We’ve rattled through a long list of awesome names that fit the vibe of our family and nothing has jumped out as being his name. It’s a big decision. It will last his lifetime and be a big part of his identity, unless he ever chooses to change it. That’s a lot of pressure!!”

She added, “I don’t want to give him something I feel half-hearted about. I was so sure with Bowie and I want to feel the same about this little one’s name. He deserves that kind of confidence. And a great f**king name, like his big sis [sic].”

The couple, which tied the knot in 2013, went public with its pregnancy news on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.