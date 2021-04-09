Hugh Jackman Makes Wolverine Reference After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

After the 52-year-old Australian actor shares pictures of him getting the shot and urges fans to do the same, his frenemy Ryan Reynolds quips in the comment section that it’s ‘gin.’

AceShowbiz –

Hugh Jackman has his own unique way to encourage his online devotees to get COVID-19 vaccine. Having received his own jab, the Australian hunk urged others to follow suit by making a reference to his Marvel Comics character Wolverine.

On Thursday, April 8, the 52-year-old husband of Deborra-Lee Furness made use of Instagram to share some pictures of him getting the injection. In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, “Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from Covid. But the vaccine can. Get it!”

<br />

Hugh’s post has since been flooded with mixed reactions from many. Some of her followers praised him for recommending the vaccine while others expressed their disagreement. Despite the controversy, his frenemy Ryan Reynolds managed to bring the fun in the comment section by quipping, “That’s gin.”

Ryan himself received his own shot on Wednesday, March 31. Taking to Instagram Story, he put out a photo of him during the procedure while sporting a white T-shirt and pink beanie. He jokingly captioned it, “Science is sexy. The hat? perhaps not.”

Ryan and Hugh have long been known for trolling each other. Back in October 2020, the “Deadpool” actor sent a playful birthday wish in which he did not invite the latter to his own birthday party. “Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you. I’m down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you,” he said in a clip shared on Instagram Story.

“You may notice it’s a little quiet around the house this morning, that’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time,” the husband of Blake Lively went on. “And, um, we miss you.”