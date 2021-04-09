How To Hide The Old Version Of Taylor Swift’s Fearless



Spotify



This playlist still has original versions for Taylor’s other 4 albums owned by Scooter, but for now, that’s all we have for those songs. You’ll want to use a different playlist if this isn’t updated after each album re-recording is released (though this playlist claims it will update). Alternatively, you could listen to a playlist like this, which ONLY has songs Taylor owns, meaning it won’t have songs from Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, 1989, or Reputation.