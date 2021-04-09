Heidi Klum’s Daughter Striking in First Solo Magazine Cover for Glamour Germany’s 20th Anniversary

Glamour Germany

As Leni Klum covers the magazine’s special edition two decades after she graced its inaugural issue, the ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ host admits she ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of her daughter.

AceShowbiz –

Heidi Klum‘s daughter has scored her first solo magazine cover on a special moment. Two decades after her mother became Glamour Germany’s first-ever model, Leni Klum followed her footsteps in fronting the magazine for its 20th-anniversary issue.

On Thursday, April 8, the 16-year-old took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the honor. She posted the cover shoot that saw her dazzling in a floral-print purple dress with voluminous sleeves. Along with it, she gave her mom a shout-out in the caption, “It’s an honor to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany’s first ever cover model.”

<br />

A short while later, Leni shared a clip of her mother’s original cover interchanging with her new cover. In the caption, she simply wrote, “2001 >> 2021.” In the comment section of the post, Glamour Germany left a note that read, “Thank you so much @leniklum [love]. We feel so honored that you chose GLAMOUR as your first solo cover.”

<br />

Heidi herself could not help to boast about Leni’s achievement. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host posted her daughter’s cover shoot on her Instagram account and wrote, “Couldn’t be more proud of you @leniklum [love].” In another post, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Leni. “@leniklum it’s so much fun being your plus one on set [love],” she noted in the caption.

<br />

In December 2020, Leni posed alongside Heidi when she made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany. In the cover photo, the mother-daughter duo was pictured wearing colorful matching pantsuits while keeping their feet bare. Heidi was seen planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek, while Leni stared directly into the camera while putting her hands in pockets.

<br />

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!!” Leni explained on her Instagram, before gushing over her mom, “Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum [love].”

In March, Heidi raved about Leni’s natural beauty on her social media platform. Posting photos of their bare faces, the 47-year-old supermodel bragged, “No retouching, no filter, all natural.” In the pictures, the mother-of-four was dressed in a red hoodie while her daughter donned a black top. The two were taking selfies inside of a car.