Hardware Wallet Ledger Faces Lawsuit Over Massive Data Breach By CoinQuora

Ledger officially admitted its responsibility in the Shopify incident over the massive data breach.

A crypto hardware wallet maker, Ledger, faces a class-action lawsuit in the United States over a massive data breach that happened last year.

Furthermore, Ledger officially admitted its responsibility in the Shopify incident where a rogue employee leaked the personal info resulting in a data breach in June. To be specific, it revealed customer emails and other information like physical addresses and phone numbers.

As a result, law firm Roche Freedman has filed a formal complaint against the two companies on April 6.

The company’s situation became worse when a database containing the leaked customer information surfaced online in December, including a quarter-million Ledger customers’ data.

However, the ledger firm claims that the devices are still 100% secure.

This made Lawyer Kyle Roche react as she said:

“We’ve been investigating this since the day it became public. This investigation included speaking with experts in the data security and cryptocurrency fields.”

However, the legal minds at Ledger abstained from commenting on the ongoing case. Besides, it was highlighting that the crypto funds kept in the wallets remain safe.

Earlier this year, Ledger users declared to have been receiving threatening emails as the wallet company reports 20,000 more users hit by another data breach.

