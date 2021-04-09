Gold retreats over 1%, but still on course for weekly gain

Article content

Gold fell more than 1% on Friday,

weighed down by a rising dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, but

bullion was still on course to for its first weekly gain in

three.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,738.43 per ounce by 1243 GMT,

having hit its highest since March 1 at $1,758.45 on Thursday.

For the week, however, prices were up 0.5%.

U.S. gold futures slipped 1.1% to $1,738.50.

“Gold’s had a fairly decent week on the back of weaker U.S.

yields and the dollar,” but they are slightly up now and that’s

weighing on prices, said CMC Markets UK’s chief market analyst,

Michael Hewson.

The dollar and benchmark U.S. yields have rebounded

from two-week lows, making gold less appealing.

Data out of China showed factory-gate prices rose at their

fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, while the producer

price index (PPI) rose 4.4%. U.S. PPI data is due later in the

day.

“If we get a similarly strong number (in U.S. PPI), that

could reawaken the inflation genie and put upward pressure on

U.S. yields, and that in turn will hurt gold,” Hewson said.

However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday

reiterated that higher inflation numbers that would require the

Fed to react with rate hikes were unlikely.

“Gold’s retreat from last year’s peak is a ‘mini-correction’

in a longer bull market,” said Davis Hall, head of capital

markets in Asia at Indosuez wealth management.

“A lot of that speculative froth has been withdrawn as

bitcoin picked up the baton… (but) as long as real yields

remain flat to negative, gold has that underlying long-term

support.”

Silver slipped 1.4% to $25.07, while platinum

shed 2.5% to $1,198.81.

Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,632.36, but was on track for

its biggest weekly fall since the week ending Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Additional reporting

by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Pravin Char and Nick Macfie)