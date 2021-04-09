GM cuts some U.S. truck production shifts because of chip shortage By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Chevrolet 2020 heavy-duty pickup truck is seen at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant in Flint
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co (NYSE:) will cancel some truck production shifts this weekend at two U.S. auto plants because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the company said on Friday.
The largest U.S. automaker is canceling scheduled overtime production for Saturday at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant, in Indiana, and canceling a Friday night shift as well as overtime shifts for Saturday and Sunday at its Flint assembly plant, in Michigan. GM said it plans to operate all but one of its plants during two traditional summer shutdown weeks to boost production.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.