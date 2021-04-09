Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.21% By Investing.com



Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.21%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.21% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.32%, and the index climbed 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 2.61% or 3.05 points to trade at 119.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.12% or 0.995 points to end at 48.010 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.60% or 0.610 points to 38.665 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.03% or 2.30 points to trade at 110.97 at the close. Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) declined 1.66% or 0.700 points to end at 41.500 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) was down 0.87% or 0.145 points to 16.443.

The top performers on the MDAX were Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which rose 4.71% to 43.580, Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.93% to settle at 34.730 and Symrise AG Inh. O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.66% to close at 108.125.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 3.13% to 8.234 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.61% to settle at 11.100 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 2.46% to 118.950 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.27% to 459.000, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.84% to settle at 160.50 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.36% to close at 70.550.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 2.46% to 118.950 in late trade, Drillisch AG (DE:) which lost 1.28% to settle at 23.120 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 1.25% to 2.457 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 338 to 332 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.12% or 0.995 to 48.010.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.40% to 17.44 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.73% or 12.75 to $1745.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.34% or 0.20 to hit $59.40 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.21 to trade at $62.99 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.14% to 1.1896, while EUR/GBP fell 0.07% to 0.8666.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 92.203.