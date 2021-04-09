FX cap week of gains; crown sags after COVID-relief rally

Article content

BUDAPEST — Most Central European

currencies held on to their gains on Friday after a week when

they were lifted by a weaker dollar, better pandemic news and

brighter investor mood globally, while the Czech crown slid in a

correction.

The Polish zloty added 0.14% and was trading at

4.54 per euro.

The currency has been helped recently by a weaker dollar,

better news about the pandemic and “an easing of the MPC’s

position on the zloty exchange rate being too strong,” Alior

Bank wrote.

The Central Bank of Poland left its base rate unchanged on

Wednesday and changed its language on the zloty in its

statement. Poland’s central bank governor holds a press

conference at 1300 GMT.

The zloty is also firming because “the market’s nerves about

the Polish FX mortgage conversion situation are calming down,”

Commerzbank wrote.

The Hungarian forint was unmoved, trading at 358.65, as new

inflation data were in line with forecasts and thus did not move

the currency’s rate, two traders in Budapest said.

Hungarian headline inflation picked up to 3.7% year-on-year

in March from 3.1% in February, driven by a significant rise in

fuel, alcohol, and tobacco prices.

The central bank’s tax-adjusted core inflation gauge slowed