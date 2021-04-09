FX cap week of gains; crown sags after COVID-relief rally

Matilda Colman
4

BUDAPEST — Most Central European

currencies held on to their gains on Friday after a week when

they were lifted by a weaker dollar, better pandemic news and

brighter investor mood globally, while the Czech crown slid in a

correction.

The Polish zloty added 0.14% and was trading at

4.54 per euro.

The currency has been helped recently by a weaker dollar,

better news about the pandemic and “an easing of the MPC’s

position on the zloty exchange rate being too strong,” Alior

Bank wrote.

The Central Bank of Poland left its base rate unchanged on

Wednesday and changed its language on the zloty in its

statement. Poland’s central bank governor holds a press

conference at 1300 GMT.

The zloty is also firming because “the market’s nerves about

the Polish FX mortgage conversion situation are calming down,”

Commerzbank wrote.

The Hungarian forint was unmoved, trading at 358.65, as new

inflation data were in line with forecasts and thus did not move

the currency’s rate, two traders in Budapest said.

Hungarian headline inflation picked up to 3.7% year-on-year

in March from 3.1% in February, driven by a significant rise in

fuel, alcohol, and tobacco prices.

The central bank’s tax-adjusted core inflation gauge slowed

to an annual 3.1% in March from 3.4% in February. The bank

targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a

percentage point on either side.

The forint firmed near its 200-day moving average

in the previous session, steadily gaining since the central bank

said on March 23 that it was ready to prevent a sustained rise

in inflation.

A weaker dollar and the start of a gradual easing of

lockdown measures also helped the forint, traders have said.

The Czech crown was 0.32% weaker and trading at

25.934 to the euro, correcting back near the psychological 26

level after gaining this week as the number of new Covid-19

cases were declining.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest down

0.65% while Prague and Bucharest each gained more

than 0.3%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1108 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1092.13 1088.160 +0.36% +6.33%

.BUX Budapes 43908.7 44194.16 -0.65% +4.28%

t 9

.WIG20 Warsaw 1972.31 1980.32 -0.40% -0.59%

.BETI Buchare 11243.5 11206.79 +0.33% +14.66

st 7 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1884.22 1887.88 -0.19% +8.33%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 506.67 508.66 -0.39% +13.21

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.45 0.63 0.89 0.36

Rep

Hungary 1.02 1.23 1.42 0.79

Poland 0.25 0.26 0.34 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason

Hovet in Prague)

