FX cap week of gains; crown sags after COVID-relief rally

Article content
BUDAPEST — Most Central European
currencies held on to their gains on Friday after a week when
they were lifted by a weaker dollar, better pandemic news and
brighter investor mood globally, while the Czech crown slid in a
correction.
The Polish zloty added 0.14% and was trading at
4.54 per euro.
The currency has been helped recently by a weaker dollar,
better news about the pandemic and “an easing of the MPC’s
position on the zloty exchange rate being too strong,” Alior
Bank wrote.
The Central Bank of Poland left its base rate unchanged on
Wednesday and changed its language on the zloty in its
statement. Poland’s central bank governor holds a press
conference at 1300 GMT.
The zloty is also firming because “the market’s nerves about
the Polish FX mortgage conversion situation are calming down,”
Commerzbank wrote.
The Hungarian forint was unmoved, trading at 358.65, as new
inflation data were in line with forecasts and thus did not move
the currency’s rate, two traders in Budapest said.
Hungarian headline inflation picked up to 3.7% year-on-year
in March from 3.1% in February, driven by a significant rise in
fuel, alcohol, and tobacco prices.
The central bank’s tax-adjusted core inflation gauge slowed
Article content
to an annual 3.1% in March from 3.4% in February. The bank
targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a
percentage point on either side.
The forint firmed near its 200-day moving average
in the previous session, steadily gaining since the central bank
said on March 23 that it was ready to prevent a sustained rise
in inflation.
A weaker dollar and the start of a gradual easing of
lockdown measures also helped the forint, traders have said.
The Czech crown was 0.32% weaker and trading at
25.934 to the euro, correcting back near the psychological 26
level after gaining this week as the number of new Covid-19
cases were declining.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest down
0.65% while Prague and Bucharest each gained more
than 0.3%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1108 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1092.13 1088.160 +0.36% +6.33%
.BUX Budapes 43908.7 44194.16 -0.65% +4.28%
t 9
.WIG20 Warsaw 1972.31 1980.32 -0.40% -0.59%
.BETI Buchare 11243.5 11206.79 +0.33% +14.66
st 7 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1884.22 1887.88 -0.19% +8.33%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 506.67 508.66 -0.39% +13.21
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 0.45 0.63 0.89 0.36
Rep
Hungary 1.02 1.23 1.42 0.79
Poland 0.25 0.26 0.34 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason
Hovet in Prague)