France stocks mixed at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.06% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks mixed at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.06%



Investing.com – France stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.06% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index lost 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Worldline SA (PA:), which rose 2.45% or 1.77 points to trade at 73.97 at the close. Meanwhile, Atos SE (PA:) added 2.07% or 1.22 points to end at 60.20 and Legrand SA (PA:) was up 1.71% or 1.38 points to 82.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Faurecia (PA:), which fell 3.50% or 1.69 points to trade at 46.54 at the close. Carrefour SA (PA:) declined 1.85% or 0.28 points to end at 14.88 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was down 1.60% or 0.35 points to 21.89.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 7.25% to 12.280, Aperam SA (AS:) which was up 3.21% to settle at 42.41 and Worldline SA (PA:) which gained 2.45% to close at 73.97.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 4.95% to 11.13 in late trade, Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) which lost 4.70% to settle at 10.14 and Rubis SCA (PA:) which was down 3.71% to 40.20 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 351 to 226 and 89 ended unchanged.

Shares in Legrand SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.71% or 1.38 to 82.30. Shares in Aperam SA (AS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.21% or 1.32 to 42.41.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.73% or 12.85 to $1745.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.23% or 0.14 to hit $59.46 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.22% or 0.14 to trade at $63.06 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1897, while EUR/GBP fell 0.11% to 0.8662.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 92.192.