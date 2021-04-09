Fed’s Kaplan says ‘will advocate’ for QE taper once pandemic over By Reuters

(Reuters) – Citing his concerns about excess risk-taking in financial markets and potential inflation, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Friday he will push for reducing the Fed’s support for the economy sooner than later.

“You don’t want to be preemptive, but I also don’t want to be so reactive that we are late,” Kaplan said in a virtual appearance at the Engage Undergraduate Investment Conference. Once the pandemic is weathered, and it is clear there has been progress toward full employment and 2% inflation, he “will advocate” for pulling back on “some of the Fed’s extraordinary actions,” starting with trimming the Fed’s bond-buying program.

