Dustin Johnson misses cut at Masters; 2020 champion blames putting woes

Dustin Johnson’s reign as Masters champion lasted only through two rounds of the 2021 tournament.

Johnson missed the cut at this year’s event after winning the 2020 Masters last November. He fell two strokes outside the cut line after playing 36 holes in 5 over par.

MORE: Masters live leaderboard

He zeroed in on one reason why he won’t be playing the weekend at Augusta National.

“The three-putts killed me. You take all the three-putts away, I’m 1 under,” Johnson said, per PGATour.com, which noted that DJ hit 64 putts over his two rounds, fifth-most in the field.

“That was kind of the difference,” he added. “My speed was awful. I just left it short from 10 feet there on the last hole. I just didn’t have a good bead on the speed the last two days.” Firm greens have been a challenge for the entire field this week.

Johnson three-putted the par-3 16th Friday to harm his chances. He also hit two shots into the water in the final four holes, per Golf.com. The second was his tee shot at 18, where he needed a birdie to make the cut.

He wasn’t the only recent Masters champion to miss the cut this week. Sergio Garcia, the 2017 champion, finished 4 over and Danny Willett, the 2016 champ, joined Johnson at 5 over.

Multiple major champions Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka missed the cut as well. McIlroy ended two days of adventures at 6 over. Koepka (+5) was on the course just three weeks after knee surgery March 16.