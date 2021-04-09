Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has died aged 99.​

Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history and the oldest serving partner of a reigning monarch.​

The Duke had been rarely seen in public life following his retirement from royal duties in 2017.

Prince Philip in July, 2020. The Duke attended a service at Windsor Castle and this was his last public appearance. (Adrian Dennis/Getty Images)

From there he remained at Wood Farm, part of the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with the Queen spending most of her time in London and Windsor to attend to her royal duties.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United Kingdom in March 2020, Philip was relocated to Windsor Castle to self-isolate with Her Majesty.

In April 2020, he issued a rare public statement recognising the “vital and urgent work” of medical and scientific professionals “tackling” COVID-19, as well as essential workers like rubbish collectors and food distribution staff.

The Queen and Prince Philip released this photograph on their 73rd wedding anniversary. (Getty/Chris Jackson)

The Duke was admitted into hospital in February 2021 and spent one month being treated for an infection at left King Edward VII Hospital in London. It was his longest ever hospital stay.

In that time, he had a heart procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

Prince Philip left the King Edward VII hospital in early March. (AP)

It followed a previous admission in December 2019, the Duke was admitted to a London hospital for treatment relating to a pre-existing condition.

Prince Philip talks to Prince Harry as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in May, 2019. (AAP)

Prince Philip and the Queen attended the wedding of their granddaughter Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Windsor in July, 2020. (Benjamin Wheeler/Getty Images)

Over the past four years, he had been hospitalised for a number of ongoing health issues, including surgery for an ongoing hip problem, which forced him to miss Easter celebrations with other members of the royal family last year.

The 99-year-old suffered a bout of illness in 2012, forcing him to miss some of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. The previous year, he was hospitalised for a blocked coronary artery.

The Queen and Prince Philip in February 2018. (Getty)

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: AAP (AAP)

Prince Philip was at the forefront of the royal family as the Queen’s consort for more than six decades.​

One of his biggest roles was the establishment of the Duke of Edinburgh award, which he launched in 1956.​

The program now involves schools in more than 60 countries, including Australia.​

Throughout his life, he took a strong interest in encouraging British industry and science and was patron or president of some 800 organisations.

Prince Philip spent the early part of his career in the navy. Picture: AAP (AAP)

He was also made a chancellor of number of universities including Edinburgh and Cambridge.​

Prince Philip will long be remembered for his outspoken nature, smile and embarrassing errors, which often shocked or amused the public.​

He has never been afraid to speak his mind, but made headlines over the years with a series of one-liners, insults and comments that caused offence to many.

In 2002, he asked “aren’t we going to need ear plugs?” after being told Madonna was singing the Die Another Day theme.​

On a visit to Australia the same year, he asked Aboriginal leader William Brin “do you still throw spears at each other?” at the Aboriginal Cultural Park in Queensland.​

Decades earlier, he told the Scottish Women’s Institute in 1961 that “British women can’t cook”.​

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, during their visit to Figi in February 1977. (AAP)

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were married in 1947. Picture: AAP (AAP)

Aside from his contribution to Australia, with the Duke of Edinburgh award, Prince Philip was controversially made a knight affiliated with the Order of Australia in 2015 for his decades of royal service, with the award granted by then-prime minister Tony Abbott. ​

Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, as a Prince of Greece and Denmark.​

He had four elder sisters – Cecilie, Sophie, Margarita and Theodora.

The prince’s childhood was troubled, with his mother eventually committed to a psychiatric clinic, and his exiled father was mostly absent throughout his upbringing.​

The Queen and Prince Philip on their wedding day. Picture: AAP (AAP)

When the Greek royal family was ousted in the early 1920s, the Duke was carried to safety in a fruit box, with the family eventually resettling in Saint-Cloud in Paris.​

He was educated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom and joined the Royal Navy at aged 18 in 1939 where he took part in the battle of Crete and the Allied invasion of Sicily.​ The Duke was on-board the HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered on 2 September 1945.​

He met Queen Elizabeth II at the wedding of his cousin, Princess Marina of Greece to The Duke of Kent.​

He was 18 and she was 13.​

The pair exchanged letters throughout World War II where he was serving as first lieutenant of HMS Wallace.​

The Queen’s parents did not approve of Philip at first as he was a “prince without a kingdom”.​

He proposed in secret in 1946 and she accepted without consulting her parents.​

They eventually announced the engagement in 1947 and the pair was married at Westminster Abbey in 1947 on live radio broadcast around the world.​

Prince Philip at the Queen’s Coronation. Picture: AAP (AAP)

The Royal family at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping of the Colour Queen’s 91st birthday parade in 2017. (AAP)

They went on to have four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. His life was dedicated to royal service.

The Queen and Prince Philip in June, 2020. This photograph was taken just before the Duke’s 99th birthday on the grounds of Windsor Castle. (Steve Parsons/Press Association via Getty Images)

Since his retirement, Philip has been based at the family’s estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.

In February, Prince Philip was involved in a road accident near the home. He was driving a Land Rover and collided with another car.

He was uninjured, but the woman hurt her wrist and the Duke then surrendered his licence.

The prince kept a low profile in recent years. He was seen sometimes at church with the Queen, or at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Prince Harry and Meghan introduce baby Archie to the Queen and Prince Philip. (Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal)

He handed his patronages over to other members of the family, although he kept his military honours.