Duke of Edinburgh dies, aged 99

Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has issued a statement following the death of Prince Philip.

You can read it in full below:

“For nearly 80 years, Prince Philip served his Crown, his country and the Commonwealth.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was, in the words of Her Majesty, her ‘strength and stay’.

“He embodied a generation that we will never see again.

“Beginning as a naval cadet in 1939, he served in war and in peace. When Her Majesty ascended the throne, The Duke ended his military service and became her constant support.

“Prince Philip was no stranger to Australia, having visited our country on more than 20 occasions.

“Through his service to the Commonwealth he presided as patron or president of nearly 50 organisations in Australia. Given his own service, Prince Philip also had a strong connection with the Australian Defence Force.

“For 65 years, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme has encouraged over 775,000 young Australians to explore their leadership potential. Forty thousand young Australians are currently participating in the program.

“Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia.