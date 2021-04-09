Dodge & Cox reduced stake in Apache Corp By Investing.com

On the 31st of March, Dodge & Cox sold 7.8 million Apache Corp (NASDAQ:) shares for $140 million at an average price of $17.90 per share.
Shares of Apache Corp are down -1.96% since the transaction.

Dodge & Cox’s holding in Apache Corp decreased to about 44 million shares with the transaction.

Dodge & Cox first bought Apache Corp stock in the second quarter of 2013.
Dodge & Cox also owns Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:), Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:), Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:) and Hess Corp (NYSE:).
Apache Corp is its number six position by number of shares and market value among oil & gas production stocks.

Other investors who also reduced their Apache Corp shares include California State Teachers Retirement System, Citigroup (NYSE:), and Eaton Vance (NYSE:) Management.
In contrast, Ariel Investment, Harris Associates, and Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management added to APA shares, while Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:) Securities International established new holdings in Apache Corp.

Dodge & Cox has also recently reduced their share in Ovintiv Inc, Hess Corp and Concho Resources Inc.
The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $1.6 billion.

Dodge & Cox also reduced their share in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:), Hewlett Packard (HPQ), Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:), State Street Corp (NYSE:), Halliburton Co (NYSE:), Metlife Inc (NYSE:), FedEx Corporation (), Celanese Corp (NYSE:), Gap, Inc. (GPS), Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:), Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:), Qurate Retail Group inc (NASDAQ:), Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:), Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:), Liberty Global A (NASDAQ:), TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze (NYSE:), Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:), Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:), Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:) and Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:).
The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $3.7 billion.

In addition, Dodge & Cox increased their share in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:), AEGON N.V. (AEG), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:), VMware (NYSE:), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:), Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP), Dell Technologies Inc C (NYSE:) and Fox Corp (FOXA).
The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $8.5 billion.

