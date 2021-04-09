DMX’s Fans Release Hundreds of Balloons Following His Passing

WENN

A number of fans wearing Ruff Ryders jackets have gathered to remember the rapper and send their prayers following the death of the ‘Where the Hood At?’ rapper on Friday, April 9.

AceShowbiz –

DMX‘s fans were quick to pay tribute to the late star following his passing on Friday, April 9. Hours after the sad news was confirmed by his family, motorcycle gang the Ruff Ryders once again gathered to remember the late star.

In a video filmed by one of the persons attending the gathering and posted on TikTok, a number of people wearing Ruff Ryders jackets kept their heads down seemingly in prayers. They later shouted some chant before releasing hundreds of white and black balloons. “R.I.P DMX,” read a caption over the clip.

Previously, Ruff Ryders, a group of bikers associated with DMX, gathered outside White Plains Hospital in New York after reports broke of his hospitalization earlier this month. A day later, on Monday, April 5 to be exact, they returned to the hospital to join the rapper’s family and friends for a prayer vigil.

DMX died on April 9, one week after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack attack at his home that may have resulted from an overdose. He was in a “vegetative state with lung and brain failure” and was placed on a life support.

On Wednesday, doctors performed a barrage of brain activity tests and the results were “not good.” Hours before his passing, it was reported that his “organs are failing by the minute.” His liver and kidneys shut down on Friday morning, a sign indicating end of life. Friends and family were reportedly told to fly in immediately to be with DMX on what would be his final moments.

In a statement announcing his passing, his family said, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”