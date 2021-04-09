Digital pound would boost post-Brexit City of London, think-tank says

Article content

LONDON — A digital pound must be at the heart of Britain’s efforts to strengthen the City of London’s global attraction as a financial center after Brexit, think-tank CityUnited Project said on Friday.

The finance ministry is due to set out proposals for making Britain’s capital market more attractive after Amsterdam toppled London to become Europe’s top share trading center after the City was cut off from the European Union on Dec. 31.

CityUnited Chairman Daniel Hodson said there is now a “swelling majority” in the City that believes it was better to focus on making the financial sector more competitive rather than delaying change in the hope of getting EU access.

“A central bank digital currency (CBDC) should be a fundamental foundation for a competitive City after Brexit, otherwise China will steal a long march on us,” Hodson told Reuters.

China is planning to put its digital yuan to use at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

“The Bank of England is talking about a CBDC but it ought to be a greater priority as this form of technology is the future, and would bring other benefits like real-time regulation to cut costs,” Hodson said.

The BoE has given no timeline for any decision.