Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.93% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.67% or 27.2 points to trade at 609.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) added 2.84% or 29.0 points to end at 1050.5 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was up 2.07% or 8.4 points to 413.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.75% or 26.8 points to trade at 688.0 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 0.28% or 0.35 points to end at 122.65 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 0.23% or 0.3 points to 151.4.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 85 to 65 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.84% or 29.0 to 1050.5.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.07% or 0.04 to $59.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $63.17 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.80% or 14.15 to trade at $1744.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.24% to 6.2568, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4371.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.263.