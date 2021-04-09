‘Dance Moms’ Alum Kenzie Ziegler ‘Committed to Educating’ Herself Following Blackface Controversy

Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, the 16-year-old social media personality and singer expresses her regret for causing ‘pain’ after insensitive images of hers resurfaced online.

“Dance Moms” alum Kenzie Ziegler has issued an apology after insensitive images of hers resurfaced online. On Thursday, April 8, the 16-year-old showed remorse for causing “pain” through the old footage which featured her sporting blackface.

“i sincerely regret any pain i may have caused from decisions i made when i was younger,” Kenzie wrote on Instagram Story. “there is no excuse for this, and i am continuing to learn and grow so that i do not make the same mistakes again.”

The social media personality and performer went on to say, “thank you for understanding that my actions from years ago do not represent who i am today. part of growing up is becoming more self aware, and i am committed to educating myself and thinking before acting.”

Kenzie is no stranger to getting backlash over her past behavior. Back in August 2020, she apologized over an old video featuring a fake application form including racist jokes about black people. “I’m much more educated now than I was before, and I’m so sorry… I’m so sorry that I offended the Black community, I would never treat you like that now,” she said at the time. “And if you guys don’t forgive me, I completely understand.”

She later insisted that she’s “NOT a racist. I do not stand for racism.”

The controversy aside, Kenzie and her sister Maddie Ziegler opened up about joining “Dance Moms” at such a young age. “I literally tried getting out of it to play soccer and I couldn’t they wouldn’t let me,” Kenzie shared earlier this month. “No dance was always fun cause I got to dance with my friends. But it was never something I wanted to pursue in life. It was more just like, ‘Hey I get to go to dance and hang out with my friends,’ but I never wanted to compete.”

However, Kenzie revealed that she didn’t regret coming to the Lifetime show. “I’m very glad that I did it because obviously wouldn’t be where I am without [it],” the “Donuts” singer said.