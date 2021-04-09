Crystal Hefner Is Team Kendra Wilkinson Amid Her Reignited Feud With Holly Madison

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Rocky

Crystal Hefner (Crystal Harris) reveals which team she’s on amid the reignited feud between Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison over Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. In a new interview, the widow and the third wife of the late Playboy publisher shared that she sides with Kendra on this matter.

“I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. I side with Kendra here,” the 34-year-old said in a post on social media app MeWe on Thursday, April 8. “Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can’t get along?”

The model went on to write, “Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences.”

The feud was reignited after Holly discussed her and Kendra’s joint time in the mansion in the Wednesday, April 7 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Holly appeared to accuse Kendra of lying about not having sex with Hugh before she moved in with him. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him,” the 44-year-old “Down the Rabbit Hole” author said.

The statement didn’t go unnoticed by Kendra who quickly fired back at Holly. In response to the shade, Kendra wrote in a comment under E! News’ Instagram post, “Dude… it’s 2021. Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”

That aside, Holly talked about the “boring basic sex” with Hugh in the podcast episode, adding that she was glad that she never got pregnant with the late publisher’s child. “I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old,” she said. “When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, ‘OK I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”