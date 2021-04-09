Court says 13 Deshaun Watson accusers must ID themselves By Reuters







A total of 13 women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson must identify themselves, it was ruled in a pair of emergency hearings on Friday.

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits from women who allege he sexually assaulted them or behaved inappropriately during the course of a massage.

The original lawsuits filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee identify the plaintiffs only as Jane Doe, but the rulings mean the 13 cases must be filed again with the accusers’ names.

Buzbee said nine women already have agreed to attach their names to the cases.

NBC Houston reported another emergency hearing is scheduled for Friday night, at which time more plaintiffs could be forced to reveal their names.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, filed an emergency motion Thursday asking that all of the plaintiffs be identified.

Two of the women, Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley, came out publicly earlier this week.

Watson, who has denied all wrongdoing, is the subject of ongoing investigations by the Houston police and the NFL.

Watson, 25, reached a four-year, $156 million contract deal with the Texans in September. He went on to earn a third consecutive Pro Bowl selection before requesting a trade in January.

–Field Level Media