Cold front heading for south-east Australia could bring snow

A cold front is heading towards south-east Australia which is expected to bring low temperatures and even snow.

The vigorous front and trough will generate powerful winds and rain in South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and southern NSW with highland snow.

Snow is forecast below 700m in Tasmania, and 900m in Victoria, NSW while the ACT is heading for sub zero temperatures by Monday.

In Melbourne and other parts of Victoria, it will drop below 8C at night.

In NSW there will be a mix of sun and cloud across the state today.

There are showers forecast along the coast and eastern ranges, possible afternoon thunderstorm in the northeast.

A shower or two on the far southern ranges and slopes, maybe evening snow on the Alpine peaks.

