Coinbase NewsQuake drives Markets Pro gains as Enjin soars By Cointelegraph

VORTECS Report: Coinbase NewsQuake drives Markets Pro gains as Enjin soars
The so-called “Coinbase effect” has been analyzed multiple times by data firms like The TIE and Messari, and the verdict remains clear: Crypto traders who pounce on new Coinbase listings within seconds of their announcement often see substantial gains.
Which is why this week’s VORTECS™ Report focuses primarily on a couple of big wins for subscribers to Cointelegraph Markets Pro through the NewsQuake™ service, which delivers market-moving news directly to a dedicated Discord channel and via in-browser alerts at breakneck speed.
