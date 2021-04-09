China’s March new yuan loans seen rebounding, but tightening fears grow

Article content

BEIJING — New bank loans in China are expected to have rebounded in March from a sharp drop in February, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the recovering economy and containing debt risks.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 2.45 trillion yuan ($373.96 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, up from 1.36 trillion yuan in February, according to the median estimate in the survey of 25 economists.

But that would be a 14% fall from the 2.85 trillion yuan issued the same month a year earlier, when tough measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed much of the economy.

After record growth in credit in January, new lending dropped sharply in February. Still, if the March reading meets forecasts, total lending in the first quarter would reach a record high of 7.39 trillion yuan.

Credit trends are being closely watched by investors who are increasingly worried about policy tightening as Beijing looks to exit from emergency pandemic policies now that the world’s second-largest economy is quickly regaining momentum. The country’s blue-chip share index fell over 5% in March, its worst monthly performance in a year.

China’s central bank has pledged to stabilize the country’s overall debt level which jumped last year due to stimulus measures, but has said it will avoid a sudden policy shift and will continue to support ailing small firms.