China will take necessary measures to uphold rights of Chinese companies By Reuters

© Reuters. Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing
BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Friday it would take necessary measures to uphold the rights and interests of Chinese companies, after the United States added Chinese supercomputing entities to an economic blacklist.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.