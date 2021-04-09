China repeats call to resist ‘vaccine nationalism’, pledges to keep monetary support

Article content

TOKYO — China urged the international community to resist “vaccine nationalism” and to coordinate policy to make vaccines accessible for developing countries in order to contain the pandemic and for the sake of the global economy.

Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, said in a statement delivered to the International Monetary Fund’s steering committee on Thursday that the pick-up in global growth was “slow and uneven,” and a fair distribution of vaccines was key to achieving a sustainable recovery.

“The international community should work together to resist ‘vaccine nationalism,’ strengthen cooperation and policy coordination to fight against COVID-19, and improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries in a meaningful way,” Yi said.

China’s President Xi Jinping had delivered the same message on vaccines in a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this week.

The central bank chief also gave an assurance that China would continue to provide necessary monetary support to the economy and refrain from abruptly unwinding stimulus measures.

“The sound monetary policy will be implemented in a flexible, targeted, reasonable, and appropriate manner,” Yi said.