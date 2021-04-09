China regulators fine Alibaba $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations By Reuters

© Reuters.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators have fined Alibaba (NYSE:) 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) – around 4% of its revenues in 2019 – for violating anti-monopoly rules and abusing its dominant market position.
The State Administration for Market Regulation has also ordered Alibaba to make “thorough rectifications” to strengthen internal compliance and protect consumer rights.
($1 = 6.5522 yuan)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.