Canucks GM gives update on COVID-19 outbreak

Earlier this week, the Canucks confirmed that 18 active players, three players from the taxi squad and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. They also noted that an additional player had been deemed a high-risk close contact. At least one sick player required an IV last weekend, but nobody has yet been hospitalized.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Canucks finally went a day without a positive test result. Discussions are planned for later on Friday about when the Canucks may be permitted to reopen their team facilities for training sessions.

On Thursday, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that the NHL was hoping the Canucks could resume play “by the end of next week.” Vancouver hasn’t competed since losing to the Winnipeg Jets on March 24, but the league remains hopeful the club will be able to complete all 56 scheduled regular-season games.