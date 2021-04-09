Buy the Dip? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Cloudera: Buy the Dip?

Shares of Cloudera (NYSE:) have been declining over the past three months due to a rotation into cyclical and reopening stocks. As the economy continues to recover, will the cloud computing stock be able to regain its price momentum? Read more to find out.Cloud computing and enterprise data connectivity platform Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) has gained 50.4% over the past year, driven by the rapid adoption of remote working across the world. This trend is expected to continue in 2021 and beyond, as analysts expect CLDR’s earnings to rise 60% year-over-year in the quarter ended April 2020, and 30.8% next year.

However, investors are rotating away from tech stocks to capitalize on the rebounding outdoor industries. This has resulted in CLDR stock dipping 9.6% year-to-date. The current stock price decline as part of a broader industry sell-off is expected to be short-lived, as businesses continue to invest heavily in cloud computing technology.

Here’s what could drive CLDR’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR