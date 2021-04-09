Buy or Sell? By StockNews



MongoDB: Buy or Sell?



Over the past year, database platform provider MongoDB (NASDAQ:) saw its stock head higher until it hit a wall in February, and plummeted. As more companies utilize database platforms, should investors pick up the stock on the dip? Read more to find out.MongoDB (MDB) has steadily marched upward across the past six months as well as the past year. However, the stock recently dipped from $418 in February down to its current price of $292.

MDB makes database platforms used by companies and organizations in the financial space, the healthcare space, government, retail, entertainment, and more. Headquartered in New York, MDB provides a litany of products ranging from MongoDB Professional to MongoDB Atlas (NYSE:), MongoDB Enterprise, Cloud Manager, Ops Manager, and MongoDB Stitch.

Now that MDB has retreated to somewhat of a reasonable price level, investors far and wide wonder whether this is the optimal time to establish a position. Let’s take a closer look at this software company to determine if it is a Buy or a Sell.

