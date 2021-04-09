Buckingham Palace Not Holding State Funeral for Prince Philip

WENN

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in a socially-distanced ceremony and his passing will not lead to a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is set to have a royal ceremonial funeral in a socially-distanced ceremony in Windsor.

The British royal, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II, 94, passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday (9Apr21) at the age of 99, and plans are being put in place for his funeral, with Philip having previously insisted he didn’t want a “fuss.”

The College of Arms confirmed, “The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State.”

“His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel.”

“This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes.”

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”

Queen Elizabeth II – who married the duke in November 1947 – is also set to observe eight days of official morning.

Philip’s passing will not lead to a public holiday in the U.K. but Union flags will fly at half-mast at royal buildings across the country where the Queen is not in residence.

Buckingham Palace confirmed his death in a statement, with the announcement coming a few weeks after he was hospitalised with an infection and a heart condition.

The statement said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

“Further announcements will made in due course.”

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”