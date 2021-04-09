Britney Spears Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘I Felt Nothing’

Instagram

After receiving the shot along with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, the ‘Baby One More Time’ hitmaker assures others that the jab is not nearly as bad as ‘people on the Internet’ are making it out to be.

Britney Spears is encouraging her fans and followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After receiving her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the “…Baby One More Time” singer along with her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared her experience via a social media post, claiming that she “felt nothing.”

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, April 8, the 39-year-old posted a clip of herself post-jab. When her boyfriend asked her thought on getting the shot, she first pointed out, “The people on the Internet said it was really, really bad – like a bullet going through your arm.” She then stressed, “It was nothing. I felt nothing. I’m fine.”

The older sister of Jamie Lynn Spears went on to say, “And I hope I continue to stay fine!” In the video, she was seen wearing a pink top with black pants, while her boyfriend wore an ash gray shirt. Along with the clip, she wrote a caption, “Got the COVID vaccine. Great success. High-five!!!!!! @samasghari.” She also posted the clip on her Story with a GIF sticker that read, “I’m #Vaccinated.”

The vaccine post came around a week after Britney denied her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield’s claims that she has no control over her own social media account. At that time, Billy reacted to her Instagram post where she wrote, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Billy admitted that he had reached out to her personally. “I texted her about it and she texted me back last night,” he claimed, before adding, “The content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels.” Soon after, the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer clarified, “No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”