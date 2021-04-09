Brad Marchand praises Bruins rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman

With Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak sidelined, Bruins rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman found himself in the blue paint for Boston’s last two games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

The young netminder has been stellar in back-to-back starts for the Bruins, stopping 40-of-42 shots in his debut 4-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday and turning aside 31-of-33 shots on Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Capitals.

It’s not easy being thrust into the spotlight, but so far, he’s been everything his new teammates and coaches expected.

“We heard he was a great goalie,” Brad Marchand said, according to WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. “Obviously you shoot on him in practice, but it’s a whole different situation in a game at this level. He’s as advertised. He competes very hard. Phenomenal kid off the ice, great to be around. He’s a great goalie. He’s quick, he competes, he just seems to have great position. It’s great that he’s stepping up at a time like this.”

Swayman has had a solid reputation since his college days at the University of Maine. He was a Hobey Baker finalist for Maine last year and went 8-1-0 with a .933 save percentage for the AHL’s Providence Bruins this season before being called up to the NHL.

He has starter potential and the Bruins’ goaltending situation couldn’t be any better. Swayman looks to be Rask’s successor, and he could see some more time in the spotlight in the near future.