Boeing union with over 220 workers will authorize strike By Reuters

(Corrects to show the vote is scheduled for Sunday)

(Reuters) – A union representing over 220 Boeing (NYSE:) Co workers said on Friday that members will vote on Sunday to authorize a strike after contract negotiations “have taken a turn for the worse.”

The statement was made by Teamsters Local 174.

