Boeing Edges Lower After Flagging Possible Production Issue in Some 737 MAX Jets By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE:) shares turned negative in Friday’s premarket after the company flagged fresh problems with its troubled 737 MAX airliner.

The airplane maker disclosed it had asked 16 customers to address a potential production issue related to an electrical power system in certain variants of the 737 MAX, which have only recently returned to the skies after two fatal crashes triggered a 20-month safety ban on the jet.

Boeing said it wants customers to check if a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system in those specific planes.

The development appears to be a relatively small hiccup in the plans of the manufacturer to put more planes from the 737 MAX family back in the air.

Boeing has recently bagged multiple orders for the model that was its main cash cow until 2019, including from 777 Partners and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:).