Boeing, Credit Suisse Fall Premarket; Levi Strauss Rises By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, April 9th. Please refresh for updates.
Boeing (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after the aircraft manufacturer flagged potential electrical issues in certain 737 MAX jets to 16 of its customers.
Levi Strauss (NYSE:) stock rose 4.8% after the denim clothes maker reported better than expected first-quarter results after the close Thursday and raised its sales outlook for the first half of the year.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:) stock slumped 7% after the manufacturer of household chemical products reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter, noting supply chain issues.
Fubotv (NYSE:) stock rose 7.8% after the sports-streaming service acquired exclusive streaming rights for the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches.
Amazon (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.3% after the latest voting tally suggested warehouse employees in Alabama are on track to reject unionization.
Credit Suisse (SIX:) fell 2.7% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) downgraded its investment rating on the Swiss bank to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’ following its hefty hit from the Archegos Capital saga.
Naked Brand (NASDAQ:) stock soared over 17% after the lingerie company disclosed that Ault Global, a turnaround expert, holds more than 41.1 million shares or 6.4% of its equity.
Carnival (NYSE:) stock rose 1.3%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:) stock rose 0.7% after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the state will file a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demanding cruise ships be allowed to resume U.S. sailings immediately.
