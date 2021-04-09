BJ’s Wholesale CEO Unexpected Death Sends Shares Lower By Investing.com

Investing.com —  BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:) dropped more than 1% after news of the CEO’s unexpected death.

Lee Delaney, the company’s president and chief executive officer, died unexpectedly Thursday due to presumed natural causes, BJ’s said in a statement. Bob Eddy, chief financial officer, has been named interim CEO, effective immediately. 

Shares of the company almost doubled over the past 12 months. The membership warehouse club beat profit and sales over the past four quarters as we shopped our hearts out in fear of Covid-19, stocking up while stuck at home.  

Eddy joined the company in 2007 and was named CFO in 2011.  

 

