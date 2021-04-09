Biden to meet with U.S. lawmakers Monday on infrastructure plan By Reuters

Senator Deb Fischer, the senior Republican on the Commerce Committee’s subcommittee that oversees surface transportation and other issues, was invited to attend the meeting, a spokeswoman said. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden would “welcome members of both parties here when they return next week.” The White House declined to comment Friday.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with a bipartisan group of U.S. House and Senate lawmakers Monday on his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, sources briefed on the matter confirmed Friday.

