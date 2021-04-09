Betts ruled out for Dodgers’ home opener with back stiffness

Betts has had a solid start to the 2021 campaign, slashing .348/.464/.565 with one home run and one RBI on eight hits in five games.

With the 28-year-old All-Star sidelined, Zach McKinstry shifts to right field while Chris Taylor patrols center and A.J. Pollock mans left.

Betts is in his second season with the Boys in Blue after coming over in a trade from the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2020 campaign. In his first season with the Dodgers, he finished second in MVP voting and won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards.

The Dodgers are first in the NL West with a 5-2 record.