Avalon is Full of Life

Instagram

Accompanied by her sister Robyn via Zoom throughout her whole labor, the daughter of reality TV star Kody and Christine Brown gives birth to her baby girl at home.

AceShowbiz –

“Sister Wives” star Mykelti Brown Padron has already bragging about her first child with husband Antonio “Tony” Padron. Just days after giving birth to a baby girl, the daughter of Kody Brown showered her newborn with praises, describing Avalon Asa Padron as “gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life.”

On Thursday, April 8, the 24-year-old made use of Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her baby girl while her husband Tony stared lovingly at their bundle of joy. Her post came with a caption that read, “Happy healthy fun news!!! [love] @tonychessnut and I are parents to our baby girl Avalon Asa Padron who was born on Monday.”

<br />

Expressing her excitement, the reality star continued in her social media post, “She’s gorgeous and amazing and our home birth went awesome. Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is [love].” In an interview with PEOPLE, she additionally stated, “Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life.”

Offering more details of Avalon’s birth, Mykelti’s husband Tony spilled to the outlet, “We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery.” The 26-year-old elaborated further, “We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor. My wife’s the strongest person I know and it shows.”

Personally, Tony offered a closer look at Avalon in an Instagram post that also displayed his wife holding their newborn on the bed. “My Amazing family just got a +1 ! Baby Avalon Asa Padron is here ! God we love her ! We had an amazing home birth. Everyone is looking Healthy,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you for the prayers and good thoughts Everyone ;)”

<br />

Aside from Tony, Mykelti’s mother Christine Brown also expressed her joy over the arrival of Avalon. Putting out photos of her with her newly-born granddaughter, she declared in an Instagram post, “BEST. DAYS. EVER. Getting to hold a baby while cooking again! One of my favorite things about being a Mom and an OMA.”

<br />

Mykelti and Tony tied the knot in December 2016. PEOPLE reported that the “Sister Wives” couple welcomed their first child together at 9:57 P.M. on Monday, April 5. Their baby girl weighed in 9 lbs. and measured 20.5 inches at time of her birth.