Avalanche’s game vs. Ducks in doubt due to COVID-19?

The person who tested positive is in isolation, and all other Colorado personnel have thus far tested negative. As anyone who has followed the NHL season over the past three months knows, however, one positive test can potentially result in an outbreak depending on if the person tested positive for a virus variant and whether or not all personnel followed health and safety protocols in the days and hours before the positive test was discovered.

The NHL also has a history of waiting until the 11th hour to postpone a game due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t played since losing to the Winnipeg Jets on March 24 because of the league’s largest coronavirus outbreak of the season. As of Friday, at least 18 active players, three players from the taxi squad, and four staff members within the Canucks had tested positive for COVID-19. It’s expected Vancouver won’t resume play until the end of next week at the earliest.