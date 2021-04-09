Australia’s Greenland Minerals says it is focused on rare earths not uranium

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australia’s Greenland Minerals said on Friday uranium was of no great importance to its rare earth mining project in Greenland, as it seeks to assuage concerns in the face of opposition from the Arctic island’s newly formed government.

Doubts have risen over the future of the Kvanefjeld project as the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party pledged on Wednesday its opposition after winning a parliamentary election.

Greenland Minerals said it would engage in talks with the new government over the project, helping its shares recover from their worst day on record in the previous session.

“One of the advantages of the Kvanefjeld ore and why it carries a high profile among rare earth projects is because it is large, it has simple processing, and a large enrichment of rare earths,” Managing Director John Mair told Reuters.

This includes light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium as well as heavy rare earths dysprosium and terbium, he said, which are used in strong magnets in items such as engines and wind turbines.

Drawing attention to IA’s “anti-uranium” stance, Greenland Minerals said the metal was not of great economic significance to the project, which is focused on the production of rare earth elements.