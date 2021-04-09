Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.05% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.14% or 0.105 points to trade at 1.815 at the close. Meanwhile, Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 5.96% or 0.130 points to end at 2.310 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.89% or 0.74 points to 13.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.23% or 0.210 points to trade at 6.290 at the close. Metcash Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.17% or 0.120 points to end at 3.670 and A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.07% or 0.25 points to 7.90.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 836 to 503 and 374 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.48% to 10.505 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.69% or 12.05 to $1746.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.39% or 0.23 to hit $59.37 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.59% or 0.37 to trade at $62.83 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.58% to 0.7608, while AUD/JPY fell 0.31% to 83.33.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 92.285.

