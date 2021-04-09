AstraZeneca vaccine rollout temporarily paused in NSW

The NSW government has temporarily paused the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine after last night’s advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Groupon Immunisation (ATAGI).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced people under 50 should receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of AstraZeneca due to blood clot risks last night.

In response to this, NSW Health has paused giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone until it updates its consent information.

The NSW government has stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot concerns. (Nine)

“Following the new advice from the Commonwealth last night, informed consent information will be updated to provide patients and those administering the AstraZeneca vaccine with the latest information,” a NSW spokesperson said.

“As such, NSW Health has temporarily paused administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to all age groups at its clinics this (Friday) morning while the informed consent information is updated. AstraZeneca vaccinations for those aged 50 years and over will recommence later today.

“The Pfizer vaccine will continue to be administered as planned at NSW Health clinics.”